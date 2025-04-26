"Guess he’s not a disgrace anymore?" - Fans react as Chris Eubank Jr. pulls up with his father supporting him against Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr. is scheduled to fight Conor Benn in a highly anticipated boxing fight in a matter of hours. The fight is expected to be one of the biggest in British boxing in recent times.
Eubank Jr.'s father, Chris Eubank Sr., who had earlier distanced himself from his son for his pre-fight antics and also labelled him a "disgrace," has now shown last-minute support for Jr, ahead of tonight's clash, leaving fans confused.
A post via Happy Punch on X shared the father-son reunion. It was captioned:
"Chris Eubank Sr just pulled up to support his son tonight against Conor Benn"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out the aforementioned post below:
Many fans reacted to the clip, with one of them writing:
"Guess he’s not a disgrace anymore?"
Others wrote:
"For the love of god what a reunion"
"Smash those steroid abusers!"
Check out a few more reactions below:
Eddie Hearn blames Chris Eubank Jr.'s weight miss on his team of 'NextGen'
Chris Eubank Jr. missed weight by 0.05 pounds ahead of his fight against Conor Benn. This is the first time in Eubank Jr.'s career that he has missed weight. According to British sports promoter Eddie Hearn, the main reason for this weight miss is due to the team of 'NextGen', who are not instructing fighters properly.
Hearn believes if Eubank Jr. had signed with him, he wouldn't have missed weight. Speaking to Seconds Out, the 45-year-old said:
"I don't feel like the people [Eubank Jr.] had around him at the time were actually telling him to do the right things. I don't want to sound like an arrogant p**ck, which I probably do quite a lot, I could have got him to make weight."
Hearn added:
"From the moment he turned up, I could've got him to make weight. Very easily. But they f**ked around and they wasted time and then they left it too late. Then they took half-an-ounce off, it was pretty easy to do."
Check out Eddie Hearn's comments about Chris Eubank Jr. below (3:00):