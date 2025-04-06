"Guess the ring's too real for YouTube antics" - Fans stunned as KSI admits he may never fight again

After pulling out of his highly anticipated boxing bout against MMA fighter Dillon Danis, KSI expressed skepticism about his boxing return and admitted that he may or may not fight again. This created a buzz on the internet, with fans sharing their takes on the situation.

Ad

KSI was scheduled to face Danis in the headliner of X Series 21 at Manchester Arena in the UK under the Misfits Boxing promotion. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer withdrew from the bout after suffering health issues.

In a video now shared by Happy Punch on X, KSI pointed out that he has suffered from one health issue after another, which ultimately led him to pull out of the fight. He admitted that he may never return to the boxing ring.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This post evoked reactions from MMA enthusiasts who rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan mocked KSI, writing:

“KSI dodging fights like he dodges taxes… Guess the ring's too real for YouTube antics.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another X user slammed KSI for pulling out against Danis and suggested he should have taken the fight, highlighting the skill difference between the two, commenting:

“Dude u we're fighting Dillon Dani's u massive pu**y who cares if ur sick the dude literally can't throw a single punch the whole fight.”

One fan believes Misfits Boxing has no bright future if KSI remains their star, writing:

Ad

“They need a succession plan anyway. Misfits has no future if it's dependant on KSI.”

Another fan accused KSI of ducking a fight against Jake Paul:

“Ducking Jake [Paul].”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @@HappyPunch on X]

Joe Rogan questions KSI pulling out of Dillon Danis fight

In a recent episode of the JRE Fight Companion, Joe Rogan praised KSI’s boxing skills and suggested that the YouTuber should have taken the bout despite his health issues, emphasizing his superior boxing technique compared to Dillon Danis.

Ad

The UFC commentator said:

“How does KSI pull out against Dillon Danis? Dillon’s not a boxer. KSI is a pretty good boxer, he’s legit. It’s crazy that he would [pull out]. You’d think he could not even be at his best and take that fight.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaibhav Rathod Vaibhav started as a writer in 2023. In his short time in the field, he has already worked for various platforms, including Team Flexbox and Trivoli Digital. He feels his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media and Communication helps him tackle the different types of articles required in a sports publication.



Alex Pereira’s rags-to-superstardom story makes the Brazilian Vaibhav’s most-beloved MMA fighter. That said, Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 is his favorite fight. Vaibhav is of the opinion that MMA has overtaken boxing as the world’s top combat sport. He attributes this to the UFC’s marketing and global popularity among younger audiences. He also believes MMA fighters are not compensated adequately in comparison to the Sweet Science. While writing his news pieces, Vaibhav focuses on proper research from reliable sources and on ensuring timely content that adheres to the in-house style.



When he’s not immersed in MMA, you can find Vaibhav writing, reading, or watching movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.