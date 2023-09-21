"Guys you were calling bums put up a better fight" - Terence Crawford lays into Errol Spence Jr.'s fans for disrespect leading into fight

Undisputed boxing welterweight champion Terence Crawford revisited the build up to his last fight against Errol Spence Jr., which took place on July 29, 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Crawford discussed fans comments in a recent interview on Weighing In with Travis Hartman and disregarded the uninformed opinions.

“The things that these people say, they have no knowledge of these things. They just go along with the narrative, what people that are trying to tarnish my reputation is putting out. They just go along with it, like oh you know I’m fighting nobody. I say okay, I ain’t fighting nobody, I’m just making them look like nobody. Oh man, I’ll be reading it sometime but not all the time. And I’ll be laughing at it, you know, it really don’t get to me. You know who cares?"

Crawford also spoke about his fight against Errol Smith Jr. that he won with a ninth-round technical knockout, stressing that he was victorious despite his opponent's fans disrespect towards the fighters on his unbeaten record.

"Just like now, Errol Smith is a fighter that is a great fighter, he’s done great things in the welterweight division. But when you compare, there is no comparison. Like my career, I’m already going to the Hall of Fame if we retired right now, he’s not going to the Hall of Fame. When it’s all said and done, if you look at my fight with Errol Spence and how easy I defeated Errol Spence compared to all these guys that they were calling bums - that should tell them something right there. The guys you were calling bums put up a better fight than your favourite fighter.”

Check out his full interview below [11:13]:

Terence Crawford Errol Spence Jr.: Terence Crawford's coach takes aim at Canelo Alvarez's record

Ever since his win against Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford has campaigned for a megafight against Canelo Alvarez.

One of Terence Crawford's coaches, Bernie Davis, recently spoke in an interview with Thaboxingvoice and took aim at the super middleweight undisputed champion's stellar record of 59 wins and just two losses in 63 outings.

Davis stated that Alvarez's only quality opponent in his professional career was Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin.

"I was thinking about Canelo himself, which I give him a lot of praise and everything. But I was thinking, the only great fighter that he beat was GGG [Gennady Golovkin]. But I give him a lot of credit for the Austin Trout win. Cotto was past it."

Check out his comments below [0:43]: