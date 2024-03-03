"GWOAT" Claressa Shields' reaction to Amanda Serrano fight cancellation sparks response from Puerto Rican boxer 

Amanda Serrano's highly anticipated title defense against Nina Meinke has been canceled due to a medical issue. The Puerto Rican boxer was deemed unfit to compete by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission due to an eye injury.

Serrano's promoter, Most Valuable Promotions, released a statement confirming the cancellation. Serrano also took to social media, expressing her disappointment and revealing she had attempted to fight through a cornea injury.

Fellow boxing champion Claressa Shields expressed her support for Serrano on social media, writing:

"I’m crying 😢😢😢😢 wtf! I’m so sorry @Serranosisters 💔💔💔"

Serrano acknowledged and appreciated the gesture, highlighting Shields' character as the "GWOAT":

"Thank you hun I appreciate you. This is why you’re the GWOAT. When you like someone you ride with the 100% when you don’t you ain’t playing with them lol 🙏❤️"

Shields further expressed her confidence in Serrano's abilities and wished her a speedy recovery, stating:

"I can’t wait to see you back. The feelings is mutual Queen 🫅 from Great to Great, Wishing you a speedy healing love ❤️! We all know what you were gonna do for Puerto Rico!"

Check out their social media exchange below:

Amanda Serrano vows to return to ring in Puerto Rico after fight cancellation

Amanda Serrano shed tears and expressed her determination to return to the ring in her homeland after her title fight against Nina Meinke was called off.

While addressing fans, a visibly emotional Serrano took to the microphone and declared

"I came ready to fight and put on a great show for my fans but the doctor didn’t clear me because I had something wrong with my eye. I wanted to fight in front of my people... One thing I'll tell you, I will be back, and I'll retire. This is where I'll retire... Here in my Island, I'll come back, and I'll retire here in my Island..."

Despite the cancellation, Serrano's manager, Jake Paul, remained optimistic, promising fans a rematch:

"I know she is a warrior. She'll push through this, heal the eye, and then we are going to come back as soon as we can and re-run it because Nina wants that and Amanda wants that. Like I said, this happened 36 hours ago. We did everything we could to keep the fight on, but it wasn't being approved by the commissions as well."

Check out Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano's comments below:

