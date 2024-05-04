"Had to be coked up" - Fans hilariously reacts to Oscar De La Hoya filming a music video for Ryan Garcia's 'Blessed, Highly Flavored' song

Oscar De La Hoya left the boxing world in splits after he released his version of Ryan Garcia's new song 'Blessed, Highly Favored' on Instagram.

Garcia's music video was released on his socials on April 19, a day before his win against the reigning WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

The video, directed and edited by Ralph Canono, has attracted considerable fanfare, already raking in over a million YouTube views and around 90,000 likes on Instagram.

De La Hoya's version of the video features the former multi-divisional world champion showing off his luxurious lifestyle, complete with expensive cigars, wine, suits, cars, and jewelry.

In the video, the legendary pugilist can also be seen breaking out a few moves to his client's song while wearing nothing but his delicates and a boxing hoodie.

Watch Oscar De La Hoya's version of 'Blessed, Highly Favored' below:

The energetic but seemingly bizarre rendition has riled up fight fans, who were quick to take to social media and note their opinions on the matter.

@VitoDonJuan wrote:

"Had to be coked up."

@CharlieQuinnMMA chimed in:

"This being the most random video ever sums it up."

Catch a few more responses below:

Oscar De La Hoya believes Ryan Garcia has become "Legendary" with win over Devin Haney

On April 20, Ryan Garcia pulled off one of the biggest boxing upsets in recent years, repeatedly knocking down Devin Haney and cruising to a majority decision win.

Oscar De La Hoya believes Garcia has greatly improved his profile as a fighter with the win. Speaking to the media following the fight, the 51-year-old claimed that 'KingRy' has become "legendary" with the statement performance:

"What I'm proud of actually, I've got to say this, is that I got two young fighters in their prime, inside one ring, in New York and the world was watching. That never happens. So every fighter out there, fight the young guys, fight in your prime. That's when you become legendary. Ryan Garcia just became legendary tonight."

Catch Oscar De La Hoya's comments about Ryan Garcia below (0:30):

The pugilistic maestro added that what impressed him most about Garcia was his willpower to soldier through Haney's pressure as well as the turbulent build-up to the fight.