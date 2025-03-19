"Had him in deep trouble" - Joe Rogan makes eye-opening remark about Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 fight

Joe Rogan was in the commentary booth with Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier at UFC 300 when Charles Oliveira fought Arman Tsarukyan. The entertaining lightweight matchup ended in a split-decision victory favoring the Armenian but Rogan doesn't seem to agree with the outcome.

The victory earned Tsarukyan a title shot against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, but he pulled out of the fight due to injury. Meanwhile, Oliveira rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 309 and has put himself back in title contention.

Rogan shared an eye-opening take about the Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan on #2289 of Joe Rogan Experience with guest Darryl Cooper. Rogan believes Oliveira should've gotten the nod over Tsarukyan due to his multiple submission attempts.

"Look at the Arman Tsarukyan fight. If you think about that fight with Charles Oliveira, Charles Oliveira caught him multiple times in deep submissions, which I think should count for a lot. If I looked at who won that fight, I would say Oliveira won that fight. Oliveira had him in deep trouble," said Rogan.

The 57-year-old mentioned Oliveira had Tsarukyan in trouble with deep submission attempts multiple times. He pointed out that a deep submission attempt can be made only when a fighter achieves a dominant position.

"You're doing something very difficult to do. Your opponent doesn't want it to happen. You've dominated a position to the point where you've secured a submission, and then this guy sneaks out with sweat and technique and fu**ing grit. But he was in f**king trouble. Deep, deep trouble," Rogan added.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:07):

Joe Rogan claims Charles Oliveira became an "assassin" after daughter's birth

During his early UFC career, particularly when he fought at featherweight, Charles Oliveira had gained an unfavorable reputation of being a quitter. However, 'Do Bronx' turned over a new leaf after the birth of his daughter.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan talked about the change during #155 of JRE MMA Show with Oliveria's former opponent Max Holloway. Oliveira came up in their talks when they were discussing the then-scheduled fight between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill for UFC 303.

"A good example is Charles Oliveira. If you go and watch some of his earlier fights, it looks like he kind of folded. And then something happened after the birth of his daughter, where Charles Oliveira becomes this fu**king assassin. He just has no quit in him. He's just an animal," said Rogan.

The 57-year-old found similarities between Oliveria's and Rountree's career. Nevertheless, the matchup between Rountree Jr. and Hill didn't materialize as 'The War Horse' had to withdraw from the bout due to a doping violation. After Carlos Ulberg stepped in on short notice, 'Sweet Dreams' pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:31:41):

