Had it not been for Muay Thai, Supergirl concedes she’d still be adrift in life: “Probably still figuring out what I want to be”

At just 19, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is an accomplished professional combat sports athlete, being one of the rising stars in ONE Championship. The Thai phenom made her promotional debut in September 2020.

Since appearing in her first bout under the world’s largest martial arts organization, Jaroonsak was able to collect three wins in four matches and compete in both Muay Thai and kickboxing rulesets.

Jaroonsak recently caught up with ONE Championship for an interview, where she talked about how Muay Thai changed the trajectory of her life and gave her direction.

“I’d still be studying, probably still figuring out what I want to be in the future. Maybe I’d do some part-time job,” she said in the interview.

Prior to her ONE Championship debut, she had already competed in over 40 matches across Thailand and won the PBA Thailand title. Jaroonsak and her sister Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak thrived in the sport and eventually earned roster spots in the promotion.

She holds victories over Milagros Lopez, Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Lara Fernandez, while her lone defeat came at the hands of three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex. The Thai prodigy gave Stamp all sorts of trouble in their match but came up short with a split-decision defeat in the end.

The 19-year-old phenom is now preparing for her upcoming atomweight kickboxing match against Cristina Morales of Spain on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A win for her could earn her a world title shot against the ONE atomweight kickboxing queen, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US primetime free of charge for subscribers in North America.