Halil Amir calls out Sage Northcutt after knocking out Ahmed Mujtaba: “That’s the fight I want” 

No.4-ranked ONE lightweight MMA contender Halil Amir knows a big win over fan-favorite Sage Northcutt will likely blow up his name in MMA spheres.

As such, ‘No Mercy’ called out his shot with the American MMA star shortly after picking up another impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 16 over the weekend.

The undefeated Amir moved to 10-0 in his MMA career and 3-0 under the ONE banner following his fearsome destruction of Ahmed Mujtaba over the weekend.

After escaping a deep kimura attempt from ‘Wolverine’ early in round 1, Amir roared back and punished the Pakistani standout with some ruthless ground and pound as time expired.

While referee Herb did not stop the bout right away, he deemed Mujtaba unfit to continue in between rounds.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post after another sensational performance, Amir said he expects a lightweight world title shot sooner rather than later.

However, if the division’s kingpin Christian Lee’s hiatus continues, he named another contender he wishes to fight in the meantime.

“That said, I’m happy to fight any big names. I want Sage [Northcutt], that’s the fight I want no matter the time.”

Northcutt, of course, is coming off a triumphant return from injury at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Coincidentally, ‘Super’ also beat Mujtaba in that event, submitting him in round 1 with a heel hook.

While nothing is set in stone yet, a showdown between two electrifying fighters like Halil Amir and Sage Northcutt would be one for the books.

