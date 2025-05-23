"Hands were thrown, slaps were given" - Henry Cejudo reveals behind-the-scenes chaos in Kamaru Usman vs. Belal Muhammad scuffle

Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad had an unseen clash during an attempted podcast appearance that still has not seen the light of day. But, Henry Cejudo has shined a certain level of light on the now-infamous interaction.

Cejudo and Usman are co-hosts of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with the former making claims that the podcast was arranged by manager Ali Abdelaziz who manages all three of the high-profile fighters.

Appearing on the JAXXON PODCAST with a clip subsequently posted to the X account @RedCorner_MMA, Cejudo touched on the fact that there was already some drama heading into this situation and claimed he felt like he had to play the role of mediator.

When expounding upon what happened between Usman and Muhammad in this now tumultuous scenario, Cejudo said:

"I'll be honest, probably Kamaru started it, but I could see why. The whole production crew started coming in. They had to detain both of them. There were about 8 people - four were trying to get on Belal. Hands were thrown, slaps were given."

Check out Henry Cejudo discussing the unseen Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad scrap below (via @RedCorner_MMA):

Kamaru Usman explains his dislike for Belal Muhammad

While Kamaru Usman prepares for his in-cage return against ufc-tampa-bout-dark-horse-joaquin-buckley" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Joaquin Buckley on June 14, he took time recently to explain his distaste for Belal Muhammad. During an interview with ESPN, Usman said:

"Belal's a guy that I never really - He was always around and I never really paid attention to because I was doing what I needed to do. I was always fighting the next guy up, the next guy up. I didn't really pay attention to Belal."

"Now that I'm forced to actually look at Belal, he's not bad," he added. "He's just been good everywhere... I think once I was forced to pay attention to him, I started to kind of see the antics that goes on outside of the cage. And I was never that guy... He craves that attention."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (16:43):

