"Happy" Jon Jones reacts to "AI generated" list of Top 10 greatest athletes of all time

Jon Jones recently expressed his opinion after finding his name on an AI-generated list of the top 10 greatest athletes of all time, regardless of their sporting field.

The UFC 309 main event added another star to Jones's already shining resume. The Rochester native earned a TKO victory over his rival, Stipe Miocic, with a thunderous spinning back kick in the final minute of the third round. Miocic couldn't offer much resistance to Jones's hunt for his first title defense at heavyweight.

Jones gave fans another reason to call him the GOAT with his victory at UFC 309. It marked his 12th UFC title defense overall. Previously, Jones had reigned over the UFC's light heavyweight division and also defended his title for a record, 11 times.

'Bones' recently tweeted about an AI-generated list of the top 10 greatest athletes of all time. Muhammad Ali was the only one from the sport of boxing to make it to the list.

Jones also appeared on the list as the lone representative of MMA. His caption detailed that he was elated by AI placing him in the league of other legendary stars like Michael Jordan, Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi and others.

"Just the thought of being mentioned alongside of these great athletes makes me happy. [Doesn't matter if it's] AI generated or not."

Jon Jones' former rival admits having tremendous respect for him

Over the years, rivalries between two fighters have provided massive entertainment to UFC fans. Jon Jones has also been in a memorable rivalry with the former champ-champ, Daniel Cormier.

Jones and Cormier locked horns inside the octagon two times, at UFC 182 and UFC 214, with 'Bones' getting his hand raised both times. But Jones' victory at UFC 214 was overturned to a no-contest following a failed drug test.

A lot of time has passed after the years when Cormier and Jones used to be bitter rivals. Despite the mutual tension between them back then, Cormier recently admitted that he has tremendous respect for Jones because of everything he has achieved in his UFC career.

"This dude [Jon Jones] proves time and time again how good he is and I truly believe a lot of it is due to the hard work, the fight IQ, and the toughness, the durability that he possesses inside the octagon. It does not matter what I feel about Jon Jones in life, I do respect him tremendously, immensely as a fighter. He does a lot of the right things when he's inside that octagon and that has led to him having more success than anyone has had."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (04:38):

