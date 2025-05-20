  • home icon
  • “Hard times build character” - Anatoly Malykhin shares the biggest lesson he wants to impart on four-year-old son Leo 

By Ted Razon
Modified May 20, 2025 13:43 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin with his son Leo | Image from Anatoly Malykhin/Instagram
Anatoly Malykhin has been toughened up by time. While he doesn't want his son Leo to experience the hardships he endured in his rough upbringing in Kemerovo, Russia, he wants his son to learn the value of overcoming adversity to reach one's full potential.

In a heartfelt ONE Championship interview, Malykhin shared that the biggest wisdom he can impart to his four-year-old is the ability to be resilient through tough times. 'Sladkiy' said:

“That’s what I believe makes a man strong. When he walks his own path and can later look back and be proud of what he went through to get there. Hard times build character.”
Leo is indeed extremely lucky to have a father like Anatoly Malykhin. The reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion is a pillar of strength, courage and discipline.

The once unheralded gem fought tooth and nail against the best in the world and made history as ONE Championship's first-ever three-division MMA kingpin.

The road was hard and paved with hardships, but the 36-year-old powerhouse took on every challenge with a big smile on his face. One thing's for sure, Leo is going to grow up into a fine young lad with his old man guiding him every step of the way.

Anatoly Malykhin commends former foe Reinier de Ridder

Anatoly Malykhin has always maintained a great deal of respect for Reinier de Ridder, even after their two heated battles.

Malykhin handed 'RDR' the only two losses of his career and took away his ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles.

After seeing his old nemesis thriving in the UFC, Malykhin applauded de Ridder in a RDX Sports interview:

“I just wanted to give credit where it’s due — to his skills and his career. I’m sure he’ll continue performing at a high level for many years.”
