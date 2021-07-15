Has Conor McGregor hinted at potential Joe Rogan Experience appearance after UFC 264 loss?

Yes. Conor McGregor appears to have hinted at a potential Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) appearance after his UFC 264 loss.

On his birthday, Conor McGregor took to his official Instagram account to put forth a rather intriguing post featuring himself and veteran UFC personality Joe Rogan. It is this very Instagram post, made by McGregor on his 33rd birthday (July 14th, 2021) that has set the MMA community abuzz with speculation about a potential ‘Notorious’ appearance on the JRE podcast.

The belief is that should Conor McGregor finally feature as a guest on the world-renowned JRE podcast, it’d be a truly significant occurrence not only in the combat sports realm but in the pop culture world as a whole. Ever since his ascent to the status of a pop culture icon, McGregor’s appearances at public events have been incredibly sought after and business-centric.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, the chances of Conor McGregor making a podcast appearance – be it on a mid-tier or even one of the world’s top podcasts – are quite slim.

Regardless, for years, fight fans have been clamoring for Conor McGregor to head over to JRE for a detailed one-on-one conversation with UFC commentator Joe Rogan. JRE is one of the most successful podcasts in the world. It notably fetched Rogan a $100 million deal with Spotify.

Conor McGregor used hashtags related to the Joe Rogan Experience and Spotify, thereby alluding to a possible appearance on the podcast

Displayed below are a pair of Instagram posts made by Conor McGregor. The first is his post wherein he teased an appearance on JRE, whereas the second is a post regarding his birthday. While birthday wishes have been pouring in from all around the world for the MMA megastar and UFC icon, the JRE post, too, has created a tremendous buzz in the pop culture dominion.

Conor McGregor attached the following statement to his Instagram post featuring himself and Joe Rogan sitting on the mat after McGregor’s leg injury at UFC 264:

“Me an Rogan #FrameThatInTheStudio #JoeRoganExperience #SpotifyDealz #Freaks”

Moreover, Conor McGregor’s second Instagram post saw him express his gratitude to everyone for the birthday wishes. McGregor stated:

“The birthday boy Thanks for all the love everybody, I’m feelin tasty”

Conor McGregor has vowed to rebuild and return

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier were 1-1 in their series of fights as they headed into their trilogy matchup at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021. Unfortunately, McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury towards the end of the first round.

The fight was subsequently called off between rounds one and two, with Poirier being declared the winner via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

Despite suffering a gruesome injury at UFC 264, Conor McGregor has consistently posted updates on his recovery and suggested that he’ll rebuild and return very soon.

