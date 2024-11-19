Has DIICOT's case against brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan been dismissed? Internet divided with conflicting reports

The internet has been abuzz with contradicting information about the human trafficking case against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate. The siblings were first arrested in December 2022 for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and organized crime.

Romanian law enforcement agency the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), has been investigating and prosecuting the case. However, the Tate brothers have alleged foul play in DIICOT's operations. Recently, social media was abuzz with rumors of the case against the Tate brothers being dismissed after a court hearing on Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, other sources shared more details of the case and clarified that some aspects of the case files have been sent back for rectification. A closer look at different reports indicates that the case has not been dismissed but is subject to some modifications due to irregularities.

The posts claiming the dismissal of the case have mostly been shared by pro-Tate accounts.

@CrayonMurders, @Gadget44027447 and DPlanet were among the social media handles that shared different aspects of the Nov. 19 hearing and clarified that the case has not been dismissed.

@CrayonMurders shared the latest developments in the case in light of the Nov. 19 hearing in a detailed post on X.

According to a report on Reuters, A Romanian court on Tuesday, Nov. 19, ruled for the removal of some of the evidence collected against the Tate brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate in the human trafficking and organized crime case.

The court ruled that statements given by the alleged victims and witness testimonials from the Tate brothers were deemed inadmissible in the court of law. The court also stated that the description of the charges/allegations against the Tate brothers was not clear and ruled that the prosecutor could not explain the charges properly to one of the victims.

However, none of the other evidences were excluded. This includes but is not limited to, WhatsApp chats and computer search evidence. DIICOT has been instructed to address the irregularities and inform the court within five days whether they intend to send the suspects to trial or withdraw the case. The next hearing will be on Dec. 10 and all parties will have to be present in the court.

Andrew Tate claims freedom - "Judge exposed the truth"

While news reports clarified that the cases against Andrew Tate have not been dismissed, the 37-year-old claimed otherwise. Tate took to X and shared a video of him reading the court's remarks on his laptop screen.

In the caption, Tate claimed that those against him wanted him dead before the court trial reached this stage and said that the judge "exposed the truth" on Nov. 19:

"TATESFREE. Everything the enemies printed on MSM were lies. The prosecution knew they were lies. We knew they were lies. We were meant to die before we got here. They tried to break us. They wanted us destroyed, they wanted us afraid, but we fought back. It was a game of killing us with lies before a judge exposed the truth."

