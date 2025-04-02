"Has he ever looked weak?" - Fans react to footage of Canelo Alvarez sparring ahead of William Scull fight

Canelo Alvarez recently sweated it out during sparring in his training camp. Alvarez is preparing to face undefeated IBF champion William Scull in a battle for the undisputed super middleweight title on May 3 at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With just a month left until the fight, the Mexican boxing superstar is grinding hard in training, as seen in video footage shared by his teammate Raul Arreola on social media. The clip shows Alvarez intensely working the focus pads with power.

Check out Canelo Alvarez's video below:

Fans had mixed reactions to Alvarez's sparring video, with some questioning whether the multi-division champion has lost his sharpness, mentioning that he appeared slower and less precise than usual.

One fan wrote:

"Has to be at the end of his workout or age catching up he looking a bit slow."

Another wrote:

"Has he ever looked weak???"

Another commented:

"Yeah, he's been doing that pad work for a minute by how slow he is."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @ringmagazine on X.

Canelo was last seen in action in September 2024, when he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga to retain his WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles.

The 34-year-old Guadalajara native was reportedly in negotiations for a showdown with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul this year. However, Alvarez chose a different path, signing a lucrative four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, which includes a highly anticipated superfight against fellow multi-division champion Terence Crawford in September.

Canelo Alvarez dismisses claims that William Scull is an easy opponent

Canelo Alvarez is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of the modern era, boasting an impressive professional record of 62-2-2, with 39 victories coming by knockout.

In contrast, William Scull lacks experience against elite-level competition, prompting many to question whether he can pose a real threat to the Mexican. However, Alvarez sees things differently.

During a recent interview with FightHype, Canelo acknowledged Scull’s skills and emphasized that he does not expect the fight to be an easy one:

"He’s a world champion and I want to be undisputed champion again, two-time undisputed champion. He has that Cuban school. He's very complicated. He's tall. He knows how to use the ring, he has a very good jab, he has qualities."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (0:27):

