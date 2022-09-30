Has Helen Peralta fought any UFC fighters?

Yes, Helen Peralta has fought multiple current and former UFC fighters during her professional MMA career.

Peralta recently gained mainstream publicity after protesting against Disney at an Invicta FC weigh-in. 'Iansa' fought Poliana Botelho in her latest bout, with Botelho recently being cut from the UFC.

Peralta also lost against Kay Hansen, who competed in the UFC as recently as UFC 273 earlier this year. Hansen has since re-joined Invicta after losing three out of her four bouts in the UFC. 'Iansa' lost via ground and pound in the third round back in 2018.

However, Helen Peralta did manage to beat current UFC fighter Cheyanne Vlismas at Invicta FC 29. The 34-year-old beat 'The Warrior Princess' via unanimous decision, in what was both the women's second professional MMA bout.

Vlismas has done well since joining the UFC in 2021, winning two of her three organizational outings. 'The Warrior Princess' has gotten the better of Mallory Martin and Gloria de Paula in the UFC, only losing to Montserrat Ruiz in the organization.

Helen Peralta has never competed under the UFC banner, but did feature in the Ultimate Fighter Season 30. The 34-year-old lost via split decision against Kaytlin Neil, which is the closest she's come to joining the organization.

Has Helen Peralta competed in BKFC?

Yes, despite being a professional MMA fighter in Invicta FC, Helen Peralta has fought twice under the BKFC banner. 'Iansa' has done well during these bare-knuckle bouts, winning both of them.

Peralta has beaten both Christine Ferea and Maia Kahaunaele in BKFC, with her latest bout coming at BKFC 9 in November 2019. The 34-year-old was crowned the All-American Bareknukle Featherweight Champion after beating Christine Ferea at BKFC 7: Alers vs. Garcia.

Watch the full featherweight title fight here:

However, after beating Maia Kahaunaele, 'Iansa' is yet to return to BKFC. She is seemingly more focused on her professional MMA career. As mentioned, Peralta has fought some high-level opponents in Invicta, which is an organization the fighter has enjoyed.

The 34-year-old currently has an Invicta record of 5-2, with her two losses coming against former UFC fighters Kay Hansen and Poliana Botelho.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far