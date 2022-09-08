Has Khamzat Chimaev ever lost a round?

Highly touted UFC welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev has seen a stellar rise through the promotion ranks and for good reason. The Swede hadn't lost a single round in his career until the hard-fought win against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

The Chechen let a round slip from him for the first time in the UFC 273 bout. Based on the scorecards, all three judges scored the second round of the fight in favor of the Brazilian.

Even though the culminative scorecards reflected a 29-28 unanimous win for 'Borz', the second round was a 10-9 in favor of 'Durinho'. The fight against Gilbert Burns was seen by many fans and pundits as the toughest test of Chimaev's career to date.

Revival of Saint Sfm🇨🇷🗿 @based_Sfm Looking back at Burns vs Chimaev



Khamzat definitely got a reality check in that fight, he thought he was gonna run through Gilbert, but that’s not how it works when facing the top of the division



Some fans were even convinced that the Brazilian was robbed of a win against 'Borz'. The UFC 273 bout is also the Chechen's only non-finish win in his pro-MMA career.

Watch the three-round banger between Khamzat Chimaev and Burns below:

In his upcoming fight, Chimaev is scheduled to face fan favorite Nate Diaz as part of the main event of UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Based on the latest odds from DraftKings, 'Borz' is a -1250 heavy favorite against the +800 underdog Diaz.

Image courtesy @sportsbook.draftkings.com

Which all martial arts does Khamzat Chimaev use?

Although Khamzat Chimaev is equally dangerous on the feet, the 28-year-old's main weapon in his arsenal is his unparalleled wrestling. 'Borz' is a three-time Swedish national freestyle wrestling champion.

Watch a Chimaev's Wrestling highlights below:

The undefeated UFC welterweight clinched Swedish wrestling gold in 2015, 2016 and 2018. The fighter is also undefeated in his senior wrestling career and holds a perfect 24-0 record.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev wrestle Jack Hermansson below:

Although Chimaev regularly makes use of his superior wrestling prowess to overwhelm his opponents, six of the fighter's 11 pro-MMA wins have come by way of knockout.

The Swede's superior grappling was on full display when he made light work of Li Jingliang at UFC 267. Seconds from the opening bell, 'Borz' lifted up the Chinese national and walked him across the cage before executing a perfect rear naked choke.

Watch Chimaev vs Jingliang below:

Similarly, in his UFC debut against John Phillips, the 28-year-old dominated the Welshman on the ground for a good portion of the fight before submitting him in the second round.

Watch Khamzat Chimaevs' UFC debut below:

