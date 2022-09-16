Has Mickey Gall's contract been cut by the UFC?

It's recently been reported that Mickey Gall is no longer under contract with the UFC and is currently a free agent after losing back-to-back bouts in the organization.

Gall lost against Alex Morono and Mike Malott in his most recent outings, but still has the option to rejoin the UFC.

Gall has spent most of his professional MMA career under the UFC banner, first joining the organization with a 1-0 record in 2016. The American is most famous for being WWE wrestler CM Punk's first fight in the UFC. Gall has a legitimate jiu-jitsu background and remains a solid challenge for many opponents.

After winning his first three UFC bouts, Mickey Gall failed to win back-to-back fights during the rest of his organizational career. During the winning streak, Gall managed to beat Mike Jackson, CM Punk and Sage Northcutt.

However, the American failed to fulfill his expected potential, suffering losses against Randy Brown, Diego Sanchez, Mike Perry, Alex Morono and Mike Malott. The 30-year-old still has the option to re-sign with the UFC, but currently remains removed from the official roster.

Watch Gall take on Mike Perry here:

The MMA fighter is yet to announce his next career move as of yet. Gall could transition to the likes of Eagle FC or PFL and possibly become a top contender in either organization.

Which organizations has Mickey Gall fought in besides the UFC?

As mentioned, Mickey Gall has only fought once as a professional fighter outside of the UFC. Gall made his debut at Dead Serious 17 and beat Ron Templeton via submission in the first round. The American also competed three times as an amateur, fighting under three different banners during his short amateur career.

The 30-year-old made his amateur debut at CFFC 32: Stripling vs. Anyanwu, beating Woodmy Jean via unanimous decision. Gall's only other amateur fights both finished via submission, with the American submitting Joseph Morrison at WCC 11 and Marvin Nino at Dead Serious 15.

As mentioned, Mickey Gall is no longer on the UFC roster. He may compete in a different organization for just the second time in his professional MMA career. If Gall decides to stay under the UFC banner, he will have to pick up his form soon. He lost his last two bouts in the organization and the organization does have the option to cut a fighter from their contract following a loss.

