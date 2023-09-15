Has Raul Rosas Jr. been given a winnable fight for Noche UFC? Here's how his opponent Terrence Mitchell matches up with him

Highly touted prospect Raul Rosas Jr. (18) will lock horns with Terrence Mitchell (33) at Noche UFC, the UFC's Mexican Independence Day card, which is set to go down on September 16th.

While fight fans are looking at this bout as a way for the Mexican-American Rosas Jr. to bounce back, 'Tear-Bear' will look to spoil the party at UFC Noche. Mitchell is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Cameron Saaiman at UFC 290.

Despite the loss in his last outing, Terrence Mitchell is no easy fight. The Garage Crew gym fighter is a former AFC flyweight champion and ACE bantamweight champion. He holds an impressive record of 14 wins with only 3 losses.

With multiple submissions, knockouts, and early finishes throughout his career, Mitchell has proven himself to be dangerous. Before his first UFC loss, he was on an 11-fight win streak spanning over 10 years.

Mitchell suffered his first two losses in 2010 while he was only 20 years old. His recent loss came at UFC 290 against South African prospect Cameron Saaiman, who is also making a name for himself as a breakthrough star.

This might be the last opportunity for Terrence Mitchell in UFC

The Alaska-born Terrence Mitchell proved himself on the regional circuit by going on an extended winning streak. He got his first crack at entering the UFC during the 24th season of 'The Ultimate Fighter.' However, he lost his opportunity after suffering a first-round TKO loss against former interim UFC flyweight title challenger, Kai Kara-France.

Mitchell went back to the regional scenes and dominated to secure another opportunity in the premier MMA organization. He suffered another setback in his octagon debut. Thus, this might be his last chance to prove that he belongs among the best fighters in the world.

Meanwhile, Rosas Jr. is looking to bounce back after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Christian Rodriguez (8-1-0) at UFC 287.

The Mexican-American will be up against the experience of Mitchell, who is very well-rounded. That said, Mitchell has shown weakness against fighters who put their foot on the pedal early.

Rosas Jr. is also a pressure fighter, which is why many believe that this is a favorable matchup for him. However, Sean Strickland's win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 has taught the MMA world not to count any fighter out.