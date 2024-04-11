Has Ryan Garcia lost a fight? Revisiting the win-loss record of 'KingRy'

Ryan Garcia is currently preparing for his return to the ring as he is set to face Devin Haney on April 20 in Las Vegas for the WBC super lightweight title. 'The Flash' last fought in December 2023, defeating Oscar Duarte via an eighth-round KO.

The 25-year-old has also worried fans in recent months for his erratic behavior, which has even led some to claim he is suffering from a drug addiction. Whilst Garcia has fiercly denied such accusations, his upcoming bout against Haney will be both a challenge to find the victory as well as change fan perception.

Has Ryan Garcia lost a fight?

Despite appearing to show some questionable behavior over recent months, it's important to remember that Ryan Garcia is still widely considered one of the most talented boxers competing today.

At just 25 years old, 'King Ryan' has reportedly earned upwards of $100 million during his career so far, with that figure expected to increase substantially should he continie his fine run in the ring.

In regard to his career, Garcia started boxing professionally in June 2016, winning his debut bout against Edgar Meza with a first-round KO. He then went on to win his next 22 fights in a row, which included picking up multiple titles such as the WBC interim lightweight title and the WBC Silver lightweight title.

Ryan Garcia was then scheduled to face Gervonta Davis in April 2023.

Davis would prove to be the first real hurdle of Garcia's career, as the pair fought in one of the biggest boxing bouts of 2023.

After a fairly back-and-forth opening few rounds, 'Tank' then took control and landed devastating jab to Garcia's body in the seventh round, rendering him unable to continue and handing him the first professional loss of his boxing career.

In December of that same year, Garcia successfully bounced back from his first career loss by stopping Duarte in the eighth round.

Despite suffering his first loss to Davis, who is widely considered one of the best active boxers in the sport, Garcia has maintained the belief that he deserves a top spot as one of boxing's biggest stars, and he hopes to cause a major upset when he faces Haney later this month.

Ryan Garcia will head into the fight sporting a 24-1 professional record. Of those wins, 20 have come via knockout and the other four by way of decision. Haney has also yet to taste defeat in his career so far (31-0), and having recently overcome a loss himself, Garcia would like nothing more than to hand Haney the first defeat of his career.

