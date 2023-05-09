Hatchet buried claims former UFC vet as he thanks Ali Abdelaziz after attending UFC 288

It seems like the tension between former UFC vet Corey Anderson and Dominance MMA CEO and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has been put to rest according to a tweet by the current Bellator light heavyweight fighter. It seemed like there was some issue between 'Overtime' and his manager Abdelaziz.

After Bellator 268, following Anderson beating Ryan Bader, 'Overtime' was supposed to appear on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. However, Anderson was not cleared by Abdelaziz to appear on Helwani's show. Whatever beef existed between the fighter and manager back then seems to have been resolved.

Here's what Corey Anderson tweeted:

"Shoutout to my manager Ali Abdelaziz for allowing me to enjoy the fights with him last night at UFC 288. Seen alot of old and familiar faces. And while I was there I was greeted and spoke with all of the UFC staff including Mick Maynard and Hunter [Campbell]."

Corey Anderson last fought at Bellator 288, where he faced Russian mixed martial artist Vadim Nemkov. 'Overtime' fought Nemkov for five rounds but lost a unanimous decision to the Russian fighter on the judges' scorecards.

Anderson is expected to face Phil Davis at Bellator 297 on June 16th. Corey Anderson has a Bellator record of 3-1 (1 NC), a UFC record of 10-5 and an overall MMA record of 16-6 (1 NC).

MMA Mania @mmamania Bellator 297 has added Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis! Bellator 297 has added Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis! https://t.co/ddijztayWi

'Corey pays Ali, yet Ali's the one who is flexing' - Helwani on Ali Abdelaziz not clearing former UFC vet for an interview?

Following his emphatic win over Ryan Bader at Bellator 268, where he finished the former Bellator LHW champion and current heavyweight champion in the first round, Corey Anderson was set to appear on The MMA Hour.

However, Anderson did not make it on to the show and let the veteran journalist know a day in advance. According to 'Overtime', he was not cleared by his manager Ali Abdelaziz to appear on the show with Ariel Helwani.

Here's what Ariel Helwani said:

"Corey Anderson with a big win on Saturday in Bellator, [he] was supposed to be on the program. Bellator [was] onboard, Corey Anderson [was] onboard, and then, late, late Sunday - late last night, I get a text from Corey saying that his manager Ali Abdelaziz [is] refusing to let him come on the program - which always blows my mind for two reasons."

Helwani continued:

"Number one; Corey pays Ali - Bellator pays Corey, Corey pays Ali and yet he [Ali] is the one flexing. Also, I have not reached out to a Dominance MMA fighter to come on this program or any program in quite some time. They all reach out to me. Same thing happened with Giga Chikadze before his recent fight, and then I always say to them, 'Go clear it with your manager and come back.' Corey reached out to me on Tuesday [saying] he wanted to come on."

Poll : 0 votes