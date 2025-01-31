"Hate is a very powerful tool" - Sean Strickland fiercely retorts after fan calls him out for comparing Donald Trump rally to "H*tler speech"

Sean Strickland recently shared his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell's latest comments on Adolf H*tler and opined that 'Thug Nasty' was a victim of being chronically online. The former UFC middleweight champion also fired back at a fan who slammed him for comparing Donald Trump's speeches to H*tler's rallies.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Mitchell defended the German dictator's genocidal actions against the Jews and denied the Holocaust even happened. Needless to say, the UFC featherweight contender came under fire for his words, with UFC CEO Dana White brutally laying into him during a recent presser.

Strickland also took to social media to express his two cents on the matter and claimed Mitchell was "a product of the internet" in a lengthy X post. In his post, he also compared Trump's speeches to H*itler's public speaking style and wrote:

"I've been at a trump rally thinking, "Wow, this feels like a Hitler speech" it is brainwashing. Find an enemy, attack the enemy, and rally the people around the enemy. There is a reason why he rallied millions of people to do evil acts... Bottom line, you don't fix hate with hate. In America or the world. Bryce is a product of the internet."

In the post's comments section, a fan slammed Strickland for comparing Trump and H*tler's speeches. 'Tarzan' clarified that he was a Trump supporter and even voted for the current POTUS while explaining:

"I voted for Trump. I support Trump. I support mass deportation... BUT, when he shows a cute little blonde girl who was rapped and murdered by an illegal migrant, there is something inside you that is touched... Hate is a very powerful tool if you know how to use it in people."

Dricus du Plessis recalls Israel Adesanya fight ahead of Sean Strickland rematch at UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis recently compared his win over Israel Adesanya to Sean Strickland's victory over the Nigerian-born Kiwi and shared his thoughts on the UFC 312 main event fight. 'Stillknocks' will face Strickland in a title rematch next month in Sydney after previously beating 'Tarzan' via a razor-sharp split decision at UFC 297 in January 2024.

Speaking to Kevin Iole, du Plessis recalled his first fight against Strickland and claimed he didn't think it was a closely contested fight in his head. He said:

"I think I was fighting the champion of the world that night and that's a very different fight if you're fighting the best in the world. He beat Adesanya, I finished Adesanya. He was the champion of the world, and for a very good reason. That's why that fight played out the way it did... I evolved, ever-evolving, getting better with every fight, and this time, I'm going to be even better."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (4:08):

