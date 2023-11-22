“Have some shame” - Tommy Fury faces backlash for chasing boxing match against 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr

Tommy Fury is facing backlash on social media after chasing a boxing match against 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr.

It was recently reported that 'TNT' is in talks for an exhibition bout against the boxing legend for his first bout of 2024. His father, John Fury, made the claims during an interview, which is interesting considering the trajectory of his son's career so far.

John Fury said:

"We're speaking to Roy Jones, we can do something with him. I'm giving it some thought at the time of speaking. He's a lovely fella, a stand up man, and a Hall of Fame great."

ProBoxingFans tweet regarding Roy Jones Jr. bout

Fans reacted to a tweet from Happy Punch regarding the fight by questioning why the 24-year-old is pursuing an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr., especially after his most recent outings.

They mentioned that 'TNT' should be challenging himself against other active boxers rather than seek exhibitions, writing:

"Tommy Fury take a normal boxing match challenge: Impossible" [@CharlieQuinnMMA - X]

"Couldn’t even beat KSI" [@Sollvezz - X]

"HE IS 54 BRO WHAT" [@SantaDecides - X]

"Have some shame" [@Rx_605 - X]

"This is the pro boxer you're talking about? He's worse than jake paul. Atleast jake is testing himself against boxers now" [@raffi_sports - X]

"Gonna be first boxing match with no viewers and 0 PPV sales" [@whens - X]

Fan reaction to Happy Punch's tweet

It will be interesting to see whether the bout against Roy Jones Jr. will materialize and how soon it will take place.

When was Tommy Fury's most recent bout?

Tommy Fury most recently headlined the Misfits Boxing x DAZN: The PRIME Card, where he fought YouTuber-turned-professional boxer KSI.

It was a successful event as the pay-per-view reportedly generated 1.3 million buys, which is impressive for a card that heavily featured influencers-turned-boxers.

'TNT' earned a unanimous decision over KSI to win the Misfits Boxing cruiserweight championship. The result was met with some controversy as there was some backlash from fans online who believed the PRIME co-founder should have been awarded the decision.

Expand Tweet