"Have a towel waiting baby" - Andrew Tate takes swing at billionaires stuck in 'Titanic' submarine

In a surprising turn of events, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has taken a swing at the billionaires who found themselves stranded in a 'Titanic' submarine during an expedition.

The ill-fated submersible was part of an eight-day journey organized by OceanGate Expeditions, offering a unique experience at a staggering price of $250,000 per person. Departing from Newfoundland, participants embarked on a 400-nautical-mile journey to the wreck site, located approximately 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Unfortunately, the excursion took a distressing turn when the submarine lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship responsible for its transportation. The incident occurred 1 hour and 45 minutes into the submersible's two-hour descent to the wreck on June 18.

The identities of the five missing individuals have not been officially disclosed, but it has been confirmed that British businessman Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, along with his son Sulaiman Dawood, were on board. OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush is also reported to be among the missing individuals, according to CNN.

Responding to the news, Andrew Tate couldn't resist making a provocative statement on his Twitter account:

"I dont care what submarine im on if wifey needs me ill be right there :) On my way baby, swimming baby, have a towel waiting baby."

The search and rescue efforts involve multiple agencies from the United States and Canada, with a comprehensive exploration of both the surface and underwater areas.

The United States Coast Guard, Navy, and Air Force, along with their Canadian counterparts, are collaborating in a joint effort to locate and potentially rescue the stranded individuals.

Andrew Tate faces fresh indictments from Romanian authorities

Andrew Tate and his brother are facing allegations of rape, human trafficking, and involvement in a criminal gang that exploited women, according to the charges pressed by Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT. The prosecution claims that the victims endured control, constant surveillance, and threats of indebtedness.

With the case now awaiting the review of the case files by a Romanian judge, the legal proceedings are set to progress within 60 days. The gravity of the charges against Andrew Tate and his brother cannot be understated, as they potentially face severe consequences if found guilty.

The indictment also includes a provision for the confiscation of significant assets belonging to the Tate brothers. The directive from DIICOT stated that over $380 million USD worth of cryptocurrency, along with 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, and 15 parcels of land and buildings, should be seized.

