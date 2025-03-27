Having grown up poor, $200 million-worth Joe Rogan highlights importance of publicly funded healthcare, Medicare, and Medicaid

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan frequently shares his opinions on several interesting subjects. Recently, the 57-year-old expressed his thoughts on how publicly funded healthcare facilities and programs can significantly impact the general public.

Ad

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator was joined by YouTuber Chris Williamson. During their discussion, Rogan reflected on how he benefited from a social safety net in his childhood, which helped his family to stay afloat.

The 57-year-old then shared an interesting persepective on the importance of community support, emphasizing that society should look out for one another.

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think healthcare, 100%, should be socially funded. I think that Medicare and Medicaid having programs, where people who are hurt can get an operation and it's not going to bankrupt them for the rest of their lives, is another thing that I think society should be a part of our agreement to take care of each other as a community."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (41:16):

Ad

Rogan has overcome numerous challenges since childhood and now leads a succesful lifestyle. His dynamic presence as a comedian, podcaster, and UFC commentator has significantly contributed to his success.

Interestingly, Rogan's journey is another classic rags-to-riches story. At 57 years of age, he boasts a net worth of over $200 million.

Joe Rogan discusses why fighters lean toward consuming drugs

As a close associate of the combat sports community, Joe Rogan is well aware of the developments in this sphere. Over the years, several notable fighters have struggled with substance abuse issues following their fighting careers.

Ad

During a conversation with fitness influencer Derek Munro, Rogan once theorized about why many fighters choose to consume drugs. He said:

"A lot of fighters, especially towards the end of their careers, turn to drugs. I think there's probably a constant state of discomfort that they live in where their dopamine levels are all f**ed up, their cortisol levels are all f**ed up... You've got consistent trauma to your f***ing dome over and over and over again. Then you get a little bit of coke... and you're feeling good again. I bet you get addicted to it."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:12:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.