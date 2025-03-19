Hawaii native Adrian Lee hopes to one day train with UFC BMF champ Max Holloway: “I’ll gladly take it”

Adrian Lee wouldn't say no to an opportunity to pick the brain of UFC veteran Max Holloway. The 19-year-old MMA wunderkind, who resides in Waipahu, Hawaii, welcomed the idea of training with the former UFC featherweight champion and current BMF titleholder.

'The Prodigy' shared in an appearance on Parry Punch's YouTube channel:

"I’d love to train with Max, or any of the other big fighters on the other end. My brother has trained with Max few years ago. But, you know, if the chance comes up, I’d love to hop in and train with anybody."

Adrian Lee's brother, two-division MMA kingpin Christian Lee, already received glowing commendations from 'Blessed' when they trained together in the past.

By the looks of it, the youngest of the Lee brood also wants a similar experience and to learn a thing or two from arguably the best fighter to come out of Hawaii. Lee continued:

"I definitely think for what he’s done in the sport, you know, I think he’s a great fighter. I’d love to train with him. Maybe the opportunity hasn’t presented itself yet. I’m not looking for the chance, but if the chance comes, I’ll gladly take it."

Watch the full interview:

Adrian Lee has a new opponent at ONE 172

Adrian Lee's first match of 2025 was supposed to be against fellow undefeated fighter Shozo Isojima. Unfortunately, the Japanese fighter got hit by the injury bug and had to beg off.

Lee will stay on the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang blockbuster this coming Sunday, where he'll now face Kanagawa native Takeharu Ogawa in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

Lee said in the same interview:

"I never choose my opponents. Whoever the matchmakers or my coaches tell me to go up against, I’d fight whoever it is. It doesn’t really faze me."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will emanate from Saitama Super Arena on March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to purchase the global pay-per-view for this epic martial arts spectacle.

