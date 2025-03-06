“He better hurry the f*** up” - Denis Puric blasts Superlek for holding up flyweight kickboxing division too long

Denis Puric has a very simple message for two-sport king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9

On Sunday, March 23, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will step back inside the Circle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang for a highly anticipated title unification clash with current ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nabile Anane.

In addition to being a bantamweight Muay Thai champion, Superlek also sits atop the ONE flyweight kickboxing division, though he has not defended that crown since scoring a big win over Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in January 2024.

Asked whether or not he thinks Superlek will come back down to flyweight to defend his kickboxing gold, Puric expressed frustration over the Thai seemingly holding up the flyweight division while focusing on bantamweight.

"I don't know, but he better hurry the f*** up, because we need to get some f***ing fights in it," Puric told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "And if you're not gonna defend your belt, then give it up so we can fight for it, man. It's like there for taking man."

He added:

"Get the s*** going. This guy's been fighting in bantamweight for the last three fights. What's going on here? Either defend it or give it up, man, and beat it."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

Denis Puric returns to Lumpinee Stadium for a history ONE Friday Fights 100 card

Denis Puric will make his first appearance of 2025 on March 14 when ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Friday Fights 100.

On that night, 'The Bosnian Menace' will square off against streaking Thai standout Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.

Denis Puric will look to climb back into the win column after suffering a decision loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 in June.

Meanwhile, Jaosuayai goes into the bout on a three-fight win streak and a winner in five of his last six outings.

