'He was being a bit of a drama queen' - Logan Paul on Aljamain Sterling's actions following UFC 259 win

Logan Paul has revealed that he shared a piece of advice to newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. The YouTuber turned pro boxer also gave his opinion on Sterling's controversial win at UFC 259 and believes that 'The Funkmaster' should be proud of his win over Petr Yan.

The two bantamweights went back-and-forth in a highly competitive fight for four rounds before Yan hit his opponent with an illegal knee, while the latter was on the ground. As a result of this, Sterling ended up winning the UFC bantamweight title in one of the most controversial title fights in the promotion's history.

During a recent edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul and his team discussed Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan's controversial bantamweight title fight. Logan said that Sterling deserved to win the belt as the knee strike from Yan was "disgustingly illegal".

"In my opinion, take that fu**ing win, chin up. I tweet at him, 'Walk around with that belt with your chest out. You deserve that sh*t.' That strike was so disgustingly illegal and you know, I've thrown an illegal strike in my life. It wasn't like that, that was like intent to kill," said Logan Paul.

However, Logan Paul did add that Sterling was being a bit dramatic when he was walking out of the Octagon following the fight. Paul took note of how 'The Funkmaster' was limping on his way out of the cage and stated that fighters who get brutally knocked out, don't walk that way.

"He was being a bit of a drama queen. He walked out, you know, with his arm around his boy, kinda like limping a little bit. Fighters who get like knocked the fu** out, don't walk like that, they just walk out normally. I thought he was a being a bit dramatic if I'm being honest," Paul commented.

Logan Paul is currently scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match later this year. The two were set to meet in February this year, but the fight was eventually postponed to a later date.