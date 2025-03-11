“He has a very bright future” - Johan Ghazali raves about fellow martial arts phenom Adrian Lee

While Johan Ghazali is regarded as the future of ONE Championship's striking ranks, he believes Adrian Lee will be the one bannering the promotion's mixed martial arts scene. 'Jojo' had nothing but praise for the 18-year-old phenom, who got off to a 2-0 start in his MMA career by way of impressive submission victories.

After fighting on the same card at ONE 167 and ONE 168 last year, Ghazali was able to bond with Lee and was quite impressed. The Malaysian-American striker had this to say about 'The Phenom' in a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive:

"I’ve talked to him a few times. He’s a very nice guy. A very friendly person. A nice kid, like me. He has a very bright future. He has superstars around him. He has good mentors around him. Everything is set up for him."

Adrian Lee will look to continue living up to the family name at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. The Singaporean-American wunderkind will tussle with Japanese upstart Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight MMA battle.

After showcasing his well-rounded arsenal in dominant wins over Antonio Mammerella and Nico Cornejo, Lee certainly wants to keep the ball rolling and make it 3-0 in the home of martial arts.

Adrian Lee always knew he was destined to fight

Growing up with world champion siblings Christian and Angela Lee had a profound impact on 'The Phenom'. While Adrian was never pressured to follow the same path, martial arts was simply a part of his identity. The Prodigy Training Center standout shared on Story of The Fight's YouTube channel:

"I can't really imagine myself doing anything but fighting. Because ever since my last memory, really, I've always been in the gym. If anything, if it wasn't fighting, it'd be some type of other combat sport, like wrestling, boxing, kickboxing."

Don't miss ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, which will air live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

