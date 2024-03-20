"He brings nothing to the table" - Canelo Alvarez demands nine-figure prize money for potential David Benavidez fight

Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, has set a seemingly exorbitant asking price for a potential fight against David Benavidez. Alvarez reportedly wants a staggering " $150-200 million" for the matchup.

Justifying his demand, Alvarez argued that the Benavidez fight offers minimal additional financial incentive compared to other potential opponents. Alvarez also emphasizes his own drawing power, implying that promoters would need to meet his asking price to secure his participation.

Speaking to the media, he said:

“He brings nothing to the table for me. He just brings 25 [million] more on the fight that night, and that’s it. He’s nothing to offer me money. I’m the one. If a promoter comes to me and offers me 150 or 200 million, I fight tomorrow. That’s the reason I fight with him because the only thing he brings to the table is 25 [million] more..."

Canelo is currently scheduled to return to the ring on the Cinco de Mayo weekend, where he will take on Jamie Munguia.

Canelo Alvarez responds to critics amidst claims of avoiding a David Benavidez fight

Amidst growing criticism over his decision not to fight David Benavidez, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has drawn comparisons between himself and legendary fighters like Floyd Mayweather to counter accusations of avoiding tough opponents.

Several prominent figures in the boxing world, including Andre Ward, Mike Tyson, and Ryan Garcia, have expressed disappointment with Canelo's choice to move past the Benavidez bout.

Responding to the backlash, Canelo emphasized his extensive resume, pointing out that he has faced and defeated some of the best boxers of his era.

"Canelo Alvarez on suggestions he’s ‘ducking’ David Benavidez:Yeah it always happens - Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout, Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto, Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders. At the end of the day, I beat practically all of them. If I beat Benavidez, they’re gonna say, ‘Oh, why don’t you face this other guy?’ Look at my history, I’ve done everything in boxing. I’ve done it all.”

