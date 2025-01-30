“He can do it” - Thai superstar Rodtang confident MMA legend Demetrious Johnson would dominate in kickboxing or Muay Thai

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has given Demetrious Johnson his seal of approval should the retired MMA legend decide to test the waters in the striking realm.

The two combat sports icons recently shared time at Looksaikongdin Gym in Bangkok, Thailand, where they stepped into the ring together for a sparring session. Their high-level exchanges — captured on video — offered fans a rare glimpse of their mutual respect and technical prowess.

Following their training session, Rodtang was full of praise for Johnson, expressing his belief that the American could find success in Muay Thai or kickboxing just as he did in MMA:

“I would like to see him in Muay Thai or kickboxing. I believe he can do it. But we have to respect his decision to retire. But I want to see him, just in case, he changes his mind.”

Rodtang’s words carry significant weight, considering their history inside the Circle. The two previously clashed in a hybrid Muay Thai-MMA encounter in March 2022.

In that bout, Johnson held his own in the opening round under Muay Thai rules, trading strikes with the Thai megastar.

But once the second frame transitioned into MMA rules, Johnson wasted no time executing a takedown and fastening a textbook rear-naked choke at the 2:13 mark, putting Rodtang to sleep.

Rodtang, Demetrious Johnson embark on different endeavors

Nearly three years after their super fight, both Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson are in very different places in their careers.

Johnson retired from MMA in Sept. 2024 after an illustrious seven-fight run in ONE Championship, where he captured and defended the flyweight MMA crown. 'Mighty Mouse' has shifted his focus to Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions as a newly minted black belt.

Meanwhile, Rodtang remains at the forefront of the striking world. He is set to headline ONE 172 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23, where he will collide with Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Adding further intrigue to the event, the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title — left behind by Johnson — will be up for grabs, as Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu square off in a high-stakes rematch.

