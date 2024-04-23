"He can outstrike Sinsamut" - Anatoly Malykhin believes Dmitry Menshikov will extend hot streak at ONE Fight Night 22

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is ready to get behind his countrymen again when he heads to ONE Fight Night 22 to throw support for his fellow flag bearers.

ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

On the main card, former ONE world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov of Russia will face Thai superstar Sinsamut Klinmee in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai contest.

The undefeated triple champ Malykhin spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview, and shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.

'Sladkiy' said:

"I would put it 70 percent to 30 percent in favor of Dmitry [Menshikov]. I think that Menshikov is a better striker than Sinsamut. He can outstrike Sinsamut."

Malykhin is expected to make the trip from the beach locale of Phuket to the nation's capital in Bangkok, as he always does, for ONE Championship's shows at Lumpinee.

Anatoly Malykhin details the 'key to winning' for Dmitry Menshikov

Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin has some advice for Russian contemporary Dmitry Menshikov when the latter takes to the ONE Championship ring to face Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video -- mix it up.

The undefeated fighter told ONE Championship:

"I think working the body, working the transitions from the body to the head is the key to winning. I think it's the striking that will swing the decision in Menshikov's favor this time."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Fight Night 22 during fight week.