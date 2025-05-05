“He can take more power” - Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon says flyweight is the best division for Thai legend Nong-O

Superbon is confident the lighter flyweight class is the perfect division for his close friend Nong-O Hama. The Thai legend is coming off an inspiring unanimous decision victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai scrap in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for the Bangkok Post, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said Nong-O is right at home at 135 pounds after spending much of his tenure at the 145-pound bantamweight class.

Superbon said:

"Yeah, he can take more power from flyweights because he’s small. So when he’s coming up (in weight), he gets bigger guys. Talking about Nico (Carrillo), he’s too big for him, right?"

Nong-O stands at 5-foot-7 and has always been one of the smaller fighters in the 145-pound class.

The former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion was often the shorter fighter in his matches, especially in the latter part of his run when fighters such as Nico Carrillo and Kiamran Nabati towered over him.

Although he stumbled in his flyweight debut against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28, Nong-O flipped the script in their rematch in Bangkok.

Nong-O pushed the aggression throughout the three-round fight and survived a massive scare in the second round when he ate a left cross from Kongthoranee.

In an inspiring wave of offense, Nong-O schooled Kongthoranee in the third with calculated counters and methodical flurries to earn the nod on all three of the judges' scorecards.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch replays of ONE Fight Night 31 on demand and for free at Prime Video.

Watch Superbon's entire interview below:

Superbon says he doesn't feel threatened by Masaaki Noiri

Superbon may be busy training Nong-O and his stable's fighters, but he's also perfecting his game plan ahead of his looming world title unification match against ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

In a previous press conference with Thai media in Bangkok, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said Noiri doesn't threaten him one bit.

He said:

"He is a talented person. But I'm not afraid of him."

