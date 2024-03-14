“He is a champion inside and outside the ring” – Jarred Brooks wants to ‘paint another picture’ with rival Joshua Pacio

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks of the United States says his story with undisputed king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio of the Philippines is far from over.

The two have now fought twice. The first fight in December 2022 ended in a unanimous decision for Brooks. He and Pacio met once again for a rematch earlier this month, but it didn’t end the way either of them had hoped.

The elite strawweight fighters locked horns at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East, which took place in the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1st.

Brooks slammed Pacio on his head, which is illegal in ONE Championship, and was disqualified. As a result, Pacio was crowned the new champion.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Brooks said he and Pacio need to fight a third time to really settle the score.

Brooks said:

“Joshua is a champion inside and outside the ring, just like me. That’s what makes our story plot so heavy and so thick. He has a very broad story in the Philippines, I have a broad story here in America. We made our art before, for five rounds and one minute. But if we paint another picture, I think we could really make this a war and see who really is the ONE Championship champion of the world.”

When’s the best time to make the trilogy? Jarred Brooks says the time is now: “I think we should get this fight done right away”

Jarred Brooks wants to return to the cage with Joshua Pacio, given that the latter is cleared of any injury from their unfortunate mishap in Qatar. He told The MMA Superfan:

“I think we should get this fight done right away. Joshua’s good. His CT scans and everything in his neck. Give it two months. Do it while it’s hot because we have a lot of traction going on with Brooks and Pacio III. I think that would be huge. If Joshua is okay, and training is another aspect, and cutting weight is another aspect. I get that. But I’m ready anytime.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Jarred Brooks’ next fight.