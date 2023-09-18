"He clearly has one eye" - Michael Bisping declares 'maybe even four rounds to one' winner of Grasso vs. Shevchenko rematch, fans react

Michael Bisping, speaking on his YouTube channel, reacted to the controversy that came up as a result of the judges' decision on the Alexa Grasso-Valentina Shevchenko rematch. The fight went down this past weekend at UFC Noche at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The very closely contested bout was ruled a split draw, with judge Mike Bell scoring it 47-47, judge Sal D'Amato ruling it 48-47 in favor of Shevchenko and finally, judge Junichiro Kamijo scoring it 48-47 in favor of Grasso.

It was an extremely close bout, but the cause for controversy was the fact that Mike Bell inexplicably scored the fifth and final round 10-8 round in favor of Grasso.

In the fifth round, Shevchenko outstruck Grasso, but had her back taken towards the end. While Grasso chased the submission and secured some good positions, saying she was close to ending the fight is somewhat inaccurate.

Since then, MMA fans, fighters and analysts have all expressed their surprise and outrage over Mike Bell's decision to award a 10-8.

Speaking on the matter, Michael Bisping said:

"I say Valentina Shevchenko should have won that fight three rounds to two, maybe even four rounds to one. Round four was a close one. Referee Mike Bell gave a 10-8 round to Alexa Grasso in round five and there's just no way. There's no way that that was a 10-8 round."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments here (0:50):

MMA media outlet and publication MMA Junkie took note of the comments made by Michael Bisping and asked fans if they agreed with the former UFC middleweight champion's assessment.

User @imjcink said:

"He clearly has one eye and didn't see the full fight."

@Sergatx added:

"He's way off. Imo it should of been 3-2 Grasso"

User @Lex_Jurgen pointed out an important aspect of scoring that is currently missing, saying:

"Judges should be required to explain their scoring decisions. They are hired by the state athletic commissions, government contractors, and their work should be available for review by the public."

@JomliYomgam, meanwhile, humorously added:

"Bisping watched the fight with only one eye. Hope we didn't forget about that."

@ProfessorsPicks agreed with Bisping, saying:

"Agree 100%"

