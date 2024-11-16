“He has been coming a lot” - Jackie Buntan says Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa making a home at Boxing Works

Newly crowned ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines trains with a lot of killers at Boxing Works in California, such as former atomweight kickboxing queen Janet 'JT' Todd.

But a recent addition to their gym has everyone all excited.

Japanese kickboxing icon and No.2-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa has been making a home in the Bay Area gym.

Speaking to Beyond Kick in a recent interview, Buntan talked about Takeru and how she has seen him spend a lot of time working with the different athletes at Boxing Works.

The 27-year-old Filipina-American star said:

"Yeah, Takeru has been coming a lot in the past year and last year. He has been training a lot with my training partner, one of our coaches there, Seth Ramos who has been a great help with me for this camp as well. I haven't been able to work with Takeru but I know Takeru has worked with some of the boys we have at the gym."

Surrounded by premier talent, it's no wonder Buntan has really taken her game to the next level, high enough to become a ONE world champion.

Jackie Buntan on world title victory over Anissa Meksen: "I can't even put it into words"

Jackie Buntan is fresh off a five-round unanimous decision victory over legendary French-Algerian fighter 'C18' Anissa Meksen to capture the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing gold last weekend at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video.

The 27-year-old is still in a state of disbelief as to what she has just accomplished.

She told the media at the press conference:

"I mean, I can't even put it into words. You know, I've been with Brian since I was a kid, since I started this whole journey, and being able to win this with him by my side, it feels like a dream. I can't put anything else into words about it."

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

