“He’d never lose” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon says close friend Superbon is hard to deny in rematches

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand doesn't exactly know who he's picking in this weekend's main event between Superbon and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

After all, Rodtang considers both men to be his close friends and compatriots.

However, 'The Iron Man' does admit that it is particularly difficult to deny featherweight kickboxing king Superbon of victories in rematches, which the icon tends to do very well at.

Superbon is set to face Tawanchai in a rematch for featherweight Muay Thai gold on Friday night.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang shared his thoughts on this upcoming matchup, and why he may be leaning slightly toward Superbon to win.

'The Iron Man' said:

"I also think if Superbon has a rematch, he’d never lose. Tawanchai also can’t take Superbon for granted. Tawanchai has to work really hard and adapt a lot to defend the championship in the upcoming fight. This match is going to be so entertaining."

Needless to say, fans will definitely keep an eye out for this one, for it has all the makings of an instant classic.

It all comes to a head at ONE 170.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends featherweight Muay Thai gold against Superbon at ONE 170

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is set to defend his gold against compatriot Superbon.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, January 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a live stream of the event, or go to ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from specific locations.

