"He def got CTE" - Fans react to Adrien Broner posting shocking photo of teeth loss from Blair Cobbs boxing match

:In his first fight in almost an year, Adrien Broner returned to the ring to face Blair Cobbs on June 7. The fight did not go his way as he lost a one-sided unanimous decision, suffering his fifth career loss.

After the fight, Broner would confirm on Instagram that he had lost at least two teeth during the fight. The 34-year-old posted a picture of himself smiling to reveal two top teeth missing from his mouth while sitting in what appeared to be a dentist chair.

Speculations of Broner potentially losing teeth in the fight were started by the broadcast commentators, who noted their belief that officials had to remove them from the canvas after a second-round knockdown from Cobbs.

Fans were quick to react to Broner's post, using the photo as an example of the brutal nature of boxing and believing that the former champion is well beyond his prime. One user commented:

"He def got CTE, SMH"

Other fans commented:

"You don't play boxing"

"Put some money under his pillow"

"Gatdamn that fight made Broner age like 20 years"

View more fan reactions to Adrien Broner posting a picture of his missing teeth below:

Fans reacting to Adrien Broner showing off pictures of his missing teeth [via @michaelbensonn on X]

Adrien Broner shares updated photo with fixed teeth

Less than one hour after posting a picture of his toothless smile, Adrien Broner updated fans with another photo proving that he had fixed his front teeth.

Much like the first picture he shared without teeth, Broner showed off his replacement pair on his Instagram story.

Adrien Broner sharing a picture of his new teeth [via @adrienbroner on Instagram]

With the loss to Cobbs, Broner suffered his first defeat since returning to the ring in 2021. After losing to Manny Pacquiao for the WBA lightweight belt in 2019, the former champion took a long hiatus from fighting but came back with a win over Jovanie Santiago.

As a former multi-time world champion, Broner has not held a belt since winning the WBA super lightweight title in 2015 against Khabib Allakhverdiev.

