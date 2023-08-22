“He is definitely jealous” - Sean O’Malley mocks Henry Cejudo’s reaction to his victory over Aljamain Sterling, fans react

The aftermath of Sean O’Malley's remarkable victory over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 main event has been buzzing with reactions. O'Malley, who secured a stunning knockout win in the second round, also walked away with a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, cementing his place as the new bantamweight champion.

O'Malley's strategic brilliance was evident throughout the fight, showcasing his exceptional reach advantage to outmaneuver Sterling and thrill both the live audience and fans worldwide.

Amidst the excitement, a recent video emerged in which O'Malley humorously addressed the response of former champion Henry Cejudo to his victory. Cejudo, also known as 'Triple C,' didn't seem overly impressed with O'Malley's achievement. Responding to Cejudo's reaction, O'Malley playfully quipped:

"Ah, look at him. He's so short. He's so mad I won. [Laughs] Look at him. He's not happy [laughs]"

O'Malley humorous jibe sparked a flurry of reactions from his loyal fanbase.

One fan cheekily noted that Sean O'Malley achieved what an Olympic gold medalist (referring to Cejudo) couldn't in 25 minutes during his fight with Sterling at UFC 288.

Another took a playful jab at Cejudo's height, quoting O'Malley's remark with laughing emojis.

"'Look at him he's so short" 😂😂😂"

Several fans echoed the sentiment that Cejudo's reaction seemed rooted in jealousy

"He is definitely jealous"

Some fans humorously suggested that O'Malley should give Cejudo some lessons in takedown defense, considering his own expertise in that aspect of the game.

"Sean's gotta teach this olympian boy @henry_cejudo some td defense lol"

Check out the other reactions below:

fan's reaction to Sean O’Malley mocking Henry Cejudo.

Sean O’Malley spills the beans on UFC 292 after-party scenes with the NELK Boys

Fresh off his victory and newly crowned UFC bantamweight championship title, Sean O’Malley has opened up about the lively after-party that followed the conclusion of UFC 292.

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, the 28-year-old fighter candidly shared a glimpse of the post-event revelry that unfolded late into the night.

The newly crowned bantamweight king revealed that he left the arena quite late in the night and proceeded to join an after-party with none other than the popular YouTube group the NELK Boys:

"The after-party, nothing really too much because we didn't even get out of the Arena till like [3 a.m.], I felt like, [2:30-3:00 am], late as f**k. Nelk Boys were there, super f**king pumped that they're always showing the support, showing love. F**king Jimmy Gambles was f**king hammered. Steve [Stephen Deleonardis] was f**king hammered. Love the boys."

Check out Sean O’Malley's podcast below [16:24 mark]: