"He deserves a backhand smack"- YouTuber Slim Albaher tears into KSI for offensive remarks in the past 

YouTuber Slim Albaher has ripped into KSI for making offensive remarks in the past.

After failing to book Slim Albaher vs. Salt Papi earlier this year, KSI took to Twitter to express his disregard for Albaher and accused him of "ducking" the 29-year-old. However, it is worth noting that the fight has now been booked for October 14 and will take place on the undercard of 'JJ' vs. Tommy Fury.

Reacting to the Brit's previous comments during a recent video on DAZN X Series' YouTube channel, Slim Albaher expressed his desire of wanting to see 'JJ' get hit with good shots during his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury and said:

"KSI is bullshi**ing, he knows he is bullshi**ing. He deserves a backhand smack for that sh*t. I hope Tommy Fury gives him a nice little jab to the face for that one but I hope he wins though. KSI, I still hope you win but I hope you eat a big jab just for what you just said over here, maybe a big 1-2 or some sh*t, I hope you stumble."

Catch Slim Albaher's comments in the clip below:

KSI reacts to being the underdog in his fight against Tommy Fury

'JJ' is set to enter the squared circle on October 14 against Tommy Fury. The 30-year-old is arguably one of the biggest names in crossover boxing alongside Jake Paul and wants to cement his name as the best influencer boxer by beating Fury.

It is worth noting that Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul earlier this year and while a bout between Paul and 'JJ' was expected to take place next, the Brit decided to take on Fury instead. This is a huge leap in the level of opposition for the 30-year-old who hasn't fought anybody with considerable experience in the world of combat sports.

As a result, KSI is an underdog going into the fight. However, 'JJ' isn't too concerned about it and wants to show what he's capable of when he takes on Tommy Fury later this month. Speaking about the same during a video of DAZN, he said:

"I can't wait to shock the world, I can't wait to knock him out... For me, I just want to do what everyone thinks that I can't do man. I think it's going to be a sick, sick card. The whole night is going to be incredible, yeah, I just can't wait. I'm so excited."

Catch his comments in the video below (7:00):