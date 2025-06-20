  • home icon
  • "He deserves that shot" - Rafael Fiziev comes clean on Justin Gaethje's lightweight title snub

"He deserves that shot" - Rafael Fiziev comes clean on Justin Gaethje's lightweight title snub

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Jun 20, 2025 20:08 GMT
UFC 313: Gaethje v Fiziev - Source: Getty
Justin Gaethje (left) should have gotten another UFC lightweight title shot according to former two-time adversary, Rafael Fiziev (right) [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Rafael Fiziev thinks Justin Gaethje should be getting a crack at the UFC lightweight crown again. Speaking with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting before UFC Baku, Fiziev covered several subjects ahead of this weekend's clash with Ignacio Bahamondes on June 21.

'Ataman' aims to bounce back from a three-fight losing skid with a pair of setbacks to the aforementioned Gaethje bookending a loss to Mateusz Gamrot after sustaining a leg injury.

When discussing how highly Gaethje thinks of Fiziev in the context of feeling like the former deserves a shot at the vacant 155-pound strap, Rafael Fiziev said:

"I think he deserves that. He deserves the title shot, for sure. He deserves that. Not because he win me but if not him, who deserves the title shot? He stay on the top long time. Long time he stay in top-three, long time. Just lose for Max [Holloway]. Yeah, but still, I think he deserves this and if he get it, I'm happy for him."
Check out Rafael Fiziev's thoughts below:

Rafael Fiziev feels no pressure as a partisan favorite at UFC Baku

Rafael Fiziev will have a strong partisan presence on this UFC Baku card. But, just because he will be a crowd favorite, there is no inordinate pressure on him with this Ignacio Bahamondes fight on Saturday.

Also, the aforementioned losing streak Fiziev finds himself on does not seem like something that's holding a pronounced amount of space for him heading into the event.

The 32-year-old will step into the Baku Crystal Hall in Azerbaijan against a hungry, surging contender in Bahamondes.

The Azerbaijani fighter touched upon his mindset heading into the bout, saying [via ufc/2025/06/18/ufc-baku-rafael-fiziev-no-pressure-losing-skid-interview/84262148007/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">MMA Junkie]:

"Last three fights, I did not get what I want. I did not get my goal. But a fight is a fight. I've been fighting all my life and I know the last three fights I've lost, but for me, it's just next."
"I forget about last three fights, and when I step in the cage, I don't have the time to think about the last three fights. I just have time to think about how I can win against this guy. So no pressure about that," he added.
Edited by Tejas Rathi
