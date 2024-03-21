"He doesn’t hype himself up" - Belal Muhammad questions legitimacy of UFC offering Leon Edwards to headline UFC 300

Belal Muhammad believes the UFC may have pulled a promotional stunt with Leon Edwards.

As the quintessential no. 1 contender in the welterweight division, Muhammad told Sirius XM's Fight Nation channel that he did not believe previous reports that the UFC offered Edwards three possible opponents for UFC 300. Still believing that he will be Edwards' next opponent, Muhammad claims that the UFC spread the rumors to potentially draw fans to their champion.

Still believing he will be the next opponent for 'Rocky,' Muhammad said:

"I don't really buy the whole, 'Oh we offered [Leon Edwards] three fights [for UFC 300]. I know they offered it to Islam, and I know that Islam turned it down. I don't buy the offer to Shavkat, 'cause Shavkat was hurt. I don't buy that they offered it to Khamzat, 'cause he ain't making weight."

Since entering the top five of the division, Muhammad has pushed for a title opportunity and seemingly broke through after beating Gilbert Burns on short notice at UFC 288. However, the UFC has yet to announce 'Remember the Name' into a championship fight.

Muhammad continued:

"I think it was more so to hype up Leon. Leon doesn't really go on social media, he doesn't do interviews, he doesn't hype himself up. So Dana White's a promoter, he has to promote a guy to be like: 'This guy's a killer, he said yes to every single fight.' But if they really wanted him on UFC 300, they knew they could've called me and I would've said yes."

Belal Muhammad says he would fight Leon Edwards during Ramadan

As a practicing Muslim, Belal Muhammad is currently in the middle of Ramadan but still insists that he would accept a fight with Leon Edwards 'tomorrow.'

Having grown frustrated with needing to prove himself as the best welterweight in the world, Muhammad has taken multiple shots at the champion in an attempt to secure the elusive opportunity. Muhammad, who has competed during Ramadan in the past, has claimed numerous times that he would fight Edwards in any situation.

At the moment of publication, neither Belal Muhammad nor Leon Edwards have a next confirmed fight and will likely not compete any time soon.