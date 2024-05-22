“He doesn’t need to prove anything” – Gabriel Sousa honored to face Mikey Musumeci anew in the home of martial arts

Decorated IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil was the last man to beat 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci, and now the 27-year-old phenom is ready to make his ONE Championship debut to try to replicate the feat in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Sousa is all praise for Musumeci heading into their highly anticipated bantamweight showdown, and says 'Darth Rigatoni' has already established himself as the best in the world.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I'm happy for the opportunity and happy that Mikey [Musumeci] agreed to fight me in a weight division above his. He doesn't need to prove anything to anyone."

That being said, Sousa fully expects a repeat performance against Musumeci, whom he says he will try to submit again.

Gabriel Sousa and 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Gabriel Sousa promises fans a new look when he takes on Mikey Musumeci: "Our fighting styles are different"

IBJJ world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil promises fans that they will see something they haven't seen before when he meets reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci in the Circle at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video early next month.

While fans have grown accustomed to seeing Musumeci dominate the competition in ONE Championship, it must be of note that Sousa is the last man to defeat 'Darth Rigatoni', and by submission no less.

This makes him a legitimate threat to the Italian-American superstar.

He told ONE Championship:

"Our fighting styles are different. I like takedowns and I like passing guard. Mikey, on the other hand, likes to play guard and take the back or attack footlocks."