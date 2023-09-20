"He was dominating you in that fight" - Fans react as Belal Muhammad campaigns for rematch against top welterweight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter/X to ask what rematch the fans would most like to see, and Belal Muhammad took the opportunity to call for a fight against Leon Edwards.

"Which rematch would you like to see most, being that it’s rematch szn?"

He also added a poll, with O'Malley vs. Sterling 2, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso 3 and Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland 2 being the options. As of the time of writing, over 40% picked O'Malley-Sterling 2, with Shevchenko-Grasso 3 garnering 29.8% of the votes, and Adesanya-Strickland 2 getting 30.2%.

"Bully vs Leon"

Muhammad previously faced Leon Edwards in March of 2021. Current welterweight king Edwards, who was then a contender, appeared to be having a lot of success, before he inadvertently poked Belal Muhammad in the eye.

'Remember the Name' was unable to continue as a result of the eye poke, prompting the refree to call a halt to the contest, which was ruled a no contest.

Since then, Muhammad has racked up a 5-fight win streak, and has cemented his claim to another shot at Edwards. Leon Edwards has since gone on to become the welterweight champion and is currently awaiting his next opponent.

Fans warn Belal Muhammad about the Leon Edwards matchup

Many fans took to the post to express how Edwards was dominating the first fight prior to the eye poke, and that a rematch would be no different.

"You were dominated in the first fight"

"Eye poke or not, he was dominating you in that fight. No hate but that ain’t the matchup"

"You were Down 1-0 on every scorecard and then started crying I’m good on that rematch"

"Nobody calls you bully you big nose decision merchant"

"Didn’t leon leave you crying the first time"

