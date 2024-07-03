"He has no excuse for his weak performances" - Nico Carrillo on Saemapetch's struggles when the lights shine the brightest

Top ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo didn't hold back the punches when he talked about Saemapetch Fairtex's supposed weaknesses ahead of their anticipated clash at ONE Fight Night 23.

Carrillo and Saemapetch are set to touch gloves this Friday, July 5, to position themselves right into a world title picture against either 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty or Superlek Kiatmoo9, after their fight takes place in Denver at ONE 168.

With so much more than their reputations at stake, Nico Carrillo is determined to make himself heard by adding another bone-crushing knockout to his resume.

So far, he's taken out some of Thailand's finest warriors, including former divisional king Nong-O Hama, and Muangthai PK Saenchai on his rise to the top. Now, he'll likely need one more win to secure the world title shot of his dreams.

This Friday, Carrillo expects to fight the best version of Saemapetch, so there's no room for excuses if the fight doesn't go his way.

"At this stage, you have time between fights, sometimes," Carrillo told ONE. "Saemapetch hasn't been fighting, like 11 times a year. He has no excuse for his weak performances."

ONE Fight Night 23 airs live free of charge in North America for Prime Video subscribers.

"A knockout is coming" - 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo promises quick night against Saemapetch Fairtex

Nico Carrillo revealed he's got one plan and one plan only, to knock out Saemapetch Fairtex in front of a hostile Thai crowd in Bangkok.

With July 5 looming, Carrillo has only victory on his mind. After scoring his third straight knockout against Thai legend Nong-O Hama last year, the Scottish standout is confident that he is unbeatable.

He plans to ruin any chances of a comeback from Saemapetch with a simple and resolved warning.

"A knockout is coming," he told ONE. "It will be calculated and it will come. I will find it. I always do."

