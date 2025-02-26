Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan and acclaimed Hollywood star Woody Harrelson seemingly believe that no amount of money is enough to make human beings happy.

On #2277 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Harrelson pondered whether billionaires have hierarchy. The Academy Award-nominated actor thought the rich will always be looking at those richer than them.

Rogan agreed, saying people who are chasing money will never be satisfied. Interestingly, he explained it with an example of a billionaire he knows.

Rogan said:

"My friend Brian has a friend that has $3 billion, and he says he hangs out with his billionaire friends and he feels poor because they have $30 billion. Like, you know, crazy. Imagine having $3 billion and feeling poor. But I can kind of understand the thought. It's stupid."

Though not billionaires, Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson have amassed substantial wealth in their respective fields. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rogan's net worth is estimated at $200 million while Harrelson's stands at $70 million.

Check out Rogan and Woody Harrelson's comments below (32:59):

Joe Rogan laments the moral decay of society

Veteran UFC commentator and acclaimed podcaster Joe Rogan isn't against people generating wealth but is against the wealthy amassing more, particularly at the cost of the suffering of the less privileged. The commentator called for people to find motivation in humanity rather than profit.

He said [34:32]:

"You can still profit, and you can still make money, but, like, making more money at the expense of people's lives and suffering should be the most abhorrent thing that we could possibly imagine, especially if you're already wealthy. That should be absolutely disgusting to us. And that it's condoned and just, like, accepted. And, you know, you shrug your shoulders, 'Eh, that's what people do.'"

Rogan's podcast guest Woody Harrelson believed most humans are empathetic but pointed out that a few, particularly those who benefit from wars, continue to make profits from suffering.

Harrelson went on to mention several wars in Asia, South America, and the Middle East funded by the US government, only benefiting the military-industrial complex. The Hollywood star acknowledged the wars fought on ideology are justifiable, like the First and Second World Wars, but others are not.

