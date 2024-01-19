"He fighting everyone but Benavidez" - Fans react to rumor of Canelo Alvarez's next opponent 

Fans are seemingly unimpressed with rumors of Canelo Alvarez's next fight.

Alvarez was last seen inside the squared circle against Jermell Charlo back in September last year. On the night, he breezed past Charlo and put on a dominant performance to retain his undisputed super middleweight titles.

Following his bout against Charlo, the only meaningful fight left for Alvarez seemed to be against David Benavidez. A potential bout between the two is billed to be one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. However, the bout seems far from happening at the moment.

Having beaten one Charlo brother, it looks like Alvarez is now eyeing up a bout against Jermall Charlo in May this year. The news was recently reported by boxing media outlet Boxing Kingdom on X.

Expand Tweet

As the rumors of a potential bout between Alvarez and Charlo started to spread across the internet, fans were quick to express their disappointment as they had been eagerly waiting to see Benavidez get a shot at the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"He fighting everyone but Benavidez"

"He chose the easiest fight available"

Fan reactions

Jake Paul is still optimistic about a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez

Having made his pro-boxing debut just over three years ago, Jake Paul has managed to make quite the name for himself in the sport. Moreover, he has been vocal about wanting to fight the biggest names that the world of combat sports has to offer, including Canelo Alvarez.

While many believe that the potential fight between Paul and Alvarez will never happen, 'The Problem Child' has managed to stay optimistic and believes a fight against the undisputed super middleweight champion might happen in the next 24 months.

In an interview with MMA Fighting ahead of his bout with Andre August in December last year, Paul said:

“I think it’s very very realistic. People may think that sounds crazy but Canelo [Alvarez] is a smart businessman and at the end of the day, he just wants to do big fights and make huge entertainment products. And my skillset is improving every single day. And that’s what doing fights like this are about, taking on real professional fighters so that eventually I can take on tougher fighters and I see Canelo vs. Jake Paul happening in the next 24 months.”

Check out Jake Paul's full comments about Canelo Alvarez below (2:42):