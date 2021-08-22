"He has a future" - Manny Pacquiao gives his opinion on Jake Paul

Manny Pacquiao is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. ‘PacMan’ has won world titles across eight weight classes and has etched his name in combat sports history as one of the best fighters ever.

Considering his accomplishments, it isn’t all too surprising that Manny Pacquiao’s opinions and analysis in the boxing realm are accorded great significance. Earning praise for your boxing skills from the legendary Filipino pugilist is no small feat.

On that note, YouTube megastar and up-and-coming professional boxer Jake Paul has seemingly impressed Pacquiao enough to garner words of encouragement from the man himself.

During an appearance on Tino Cochino Radio, Manny Pacquiao was asked for his views on Jake Paul and the 24-year-old’s boxing career. Pacquiao responded by stating:

“He’s good. He has a future. And, I mean, I know he has a lot of fans. We’re so happy that there’s a lot of boxers rising right now, and people are supporting boxing. So, I want boxing always in the top – even (when) Manny Pacquiao is done in boxing, I want boxing in the top and respected by the people all over the world.”

Catch Manny Pacquiao's thoughts on Jake Paul below:

Manny Pacquiao and Jake Paul's upcoming fights

Manny Pacquiao (left); Yordenis Ugas (right)

Manny Pacquiao’s most recent fight was a split decision win against the then-undefeated Keith Thurman back in July 2019. Pacquiao captured the WBA (Super) welterweight title with his win over 'One Time'.

Pacquiao was declared “champion in recess” by the WBA and stripped of the title in January 2021 due to inactivity. The WBA (Regular) welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas was then promoted to the status of WBA (Super) welterweight champion due to the Filipino’s inactivity.

Manny Pacquiao was set to fight undefeated WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. tonight. Unfortunately, an eye injury caused Spence to withdraw from the fight on August 10. Spence was replaced by none other than Ugas.

Manny Pacquiao will now face Yordenis Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight title tonight (August 21).

Meanwhile, Jake Paul (3-0) is scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (0-0) in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on August 29.

Many believe that despite this being Woodley’s professional boxing debut, the UFC veteran’s combat sports background as a prolific MMA striker makes him the toughest challenge Paul has faced to date.

