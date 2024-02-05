"He is a very genuine man" - Chael Sonnen wants Patrick Mahomes' father to 'get help over punishment' follwing third DWI arrest 

News that Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for driving under the influence broke just days ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the final game of the NFL season. Unfortunately for the Chiefs' quarterback, his father was arrested for DWI for the third time.

The news was shared in a tweet by user @CollinRugg. Former UFC star Chael Sonnen, who came across the tweet, reacted to the post, writing:

"My sense is he is a very genuine man. Let’s pull for him to get help over punishment. I get that there can be both, but I’d like to see grace."

Check out Sonnen's reaction here:

Expand Tweet

According to Rugg's tweet, this was the third time Mahomes Sr. was charged with a DWI. He even reportedly spent time in jail the second time he was charged back in 2018.

The tweet also went on to add that Mahomes Sr. could end up spending more time in jail, as a third DWI offense is categorized as a third-degree felony. The tweet further added that he was being "held on a $10,000 bond."

While it's not clear what the relationship between Sonnen and Mahomes Sr., or Patrick Mahomes himself is, the former UFC star does appear to be voicing his support for the Mahomes.

Throwback: When Patrick Mahomes squared off with Canelo Alvarez on a golf course

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was once spotted on a golf course with none other than Mexican boxing sensation, Saul Canelo Alvarez. In a clip that was eventually posted to Instagram by Alvarez himself, he could be seen playing around and shadowboxing with Mahomes.

The incident took place at a celebrity golf tournament that both superstars were attending. In another video, Mahomes can be seen showing off his basketball skills and leaving Canelo visibly impressed.

Check out both clips here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet