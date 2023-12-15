"He gets better and better each time" - Tai Tuivasa predicts third-round finish in UFC 296 headliner between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Tai Tuivasa has predicted a third-round finish for Leon Edwards against Colby Covington at UFC 296.

Edwards and Covington are set to headline the final pay-per-view of the year when they face-off this Saturday in Las Vegas. 'Rocky', who is undefeated in eight years, is hoping to defend the welterweight title for a second time, whereas 'Chaos' is making his first return to the octagon in almost two years.

Ahead of their bout, fans and fighters have been casting their predictions, with many leaning towards a contest that goes the distance. Colby Covington's relentless pressure and wrestling style has been highlighted as his path to victory, whereas Leon Edwards has been given the edge in the striking and distance management.

Offering up his two-cents on the fight was UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who spoke with Australian betting company Neds. According to 'Bam Bam', he believes Edwards is going to surprise fans by getting the finish. He said:

"Leon's just an animal. I think he gets better and better each time he fights. I think it's going to be a great fight. [When asked if it would be third time lucky for Covington winning the title] Nah. Probably not. It's going to be a third round knockout for Leon Edwards."

Catch Tuivasa's predictions here:

Tom Aspinall sends message of support to Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296 showdown against Colby Covington

Tom Aspinall has sent Leon Edwards a video message wishing him luck, as he prepares to defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington.

Aspinall, who recently won the interim heavyweight title, had a viral moment before the fight when he was sent messages of encouragement by a host of celebrities and MMA fighters. This included the likes of Gordon Ramsay as well as UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

Echoing that same sentiment, Aspinall had a message of encouragement for 'Rocky', imploring him to go out to the cage and savour the moment. He said:

"Leon, hello mate... Listen, you don't need my advice. You know exactly what you are doing. You are a champion yourself, and just go out there and enjoy it mate. I wish you all the luck in the world, even though you don't need it. I know you've been putting the preparations in the gym. Just go and enjoy it, mate. Take care and speak soon."

Watch Aspinall's message here:

