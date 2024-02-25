"He could not give a f**k” - Canelo Alvarez doesn’t care who he fights next, as long as the numbers are right, says Eddie Hearn 

Canelo Alvarez's next opponent has been one of the most discussed topics in boxing over recent months.

The undisputed super middleweight champion has been called out by several big names since 2023, including Terence Crawford and David Benavidez.

Jermall Charlo, brother of Jermell, whom Alvarez most recently defeated, took to Instagram several weeks ago to declare that he would be facing the Mexican next. But in an about-turn, he announced several hours later that he would no longer be taking Alvarez on.

Alvarez's promoter, Eddie Hearn, who is the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, was interviewed by iFL TV following Edgar Berlanga's KO victory last night over Padraig McCrory. He was asked for an update on his client's next fight after Berlanga expressed his desire to fight Alvarez, to which he responded with the following:

"I think Canelo Alvarez wants great fights. He wants people that actually come to fight. I know Edgar would be an underdog in that fight but he will give the fans a great fight."

He continued:

"Saul wants massive fight, he wants massive paydays. He's the biggest star in the sport, it ain't Chris Eubank Jr. Please. It's Jaime Munguia, it's Edgar Berlanga, it's David Benavidez. [Jermall] Charlo for me is a stinker, terrible fight. But honestly, I'm not even standing here as Saul's promoter. I'm just telling you Saul Canelo Alvarez will fight anybody, he could not give a f**k who's infront of him... But the business has got to be right."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below at 2:00:

Max Holloway names Canelo Alvarez as his dream boxing matchup

Max Holloway is set to take on BMF title holder Justin Gaethje as part of the stacked main card at UFC 300.

'Blessed' is one of the greatest featherweights the sport has ever seen. He has showcased some iconic performances over the years, but none are more memorable than his clash with Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1. The Hawaiian famously stated during the bout that he was "the best boxer in the UFC," as he put on a record-setting display.

During a recent press event as part of the UFC 300 build-up, the former featherweight champion was asked about his dream boxing matchup. He named Canelo Alvarez:

"You just named a bunch of Mexicans, so why not go for [Canelo Alvarez]. That would be fun."

Watch Max Holloway's interview below at 25:25:

Canelo Alvarez is a superstar, and the fans deserve big-ticket fights from him. Edgar Berlanga might just be the one to pose a challenge to the 33-year-old.